Suspect choked Avondale officer before being shot, killed: police

Police have released new information in connection to a shooting in Avondale that left a shoplifting suspect dead.

Avondale Police say they responded to reports of shoplifting at a Family Dollar store near Dysart Road and Riley Drive at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The suspect, described as a black man who was wearing green and riding a purple bicycle, had allegedly shoplifted from the same store earlier in the day.

An officer later found a person matching the suspect's description at the Agua Fria River bottom near 10th Street and Riley Drive.

"As the officer approached the male, the male was observed to have a possible sharp tool on his waistband which later turned out to be one of three knives in the male’s possession," police said.

As the officer began placing the man in handcuffs, police say the suspect resisted, and a struggle ensued between him and the officer. The suspect reportedly choked the officer, who was on the ground, and tried to reach for the officer's holstered gun.

Police say the officer got back up to his feet, and the suspect again tried choking him. The officer then pulled out his gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer suffered injuries to his neck and hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officer, a six-year veteran of Avondale Police, was placed on administrative leave. Peoria Police conducted a criminal investigation of the shooting and submitted its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

Police need help identifying suspect

The suspect who was killed in the shooting is 5'6" tall, weighed about 153 lbs., and had brown eyes and black hair that was styled in twists.

The man had spaces in between his upper front teeth and a left-ear piercing. He was wearing three pairs of pants – purple, black and gray – two homemade necklaces, two beaded bracelets, two pairs of socks and Crocs.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-324.

