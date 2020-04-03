Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night.
According to Mesa police, an officer conducted a traffic stop with a man who was riding a moped near Center Street and Broadway just before 11 p.m.
Shortly after the traffic stop, the officer requested emergency backup and soon after, the shooting occurred.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The officer was not injured.