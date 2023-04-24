Suspect seriously hurt following police shooting in north Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A suspect has been taken to a hospital following a shooting in north Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened on April 24 near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road.

"There are no reports of injury to officers or community members," Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "The suspect has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries."

Area where the shooting happened:

