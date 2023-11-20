Suspect injured, no officers hurt in Phoenix Police shooting

A suspect has been hospitalized and no officers are hurt following a shooting involving Phoenix Police near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 after officers confronted an armed man who was on a bike. Police say the man refused to drop his gun and opened fire at the officers.

One officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.

"In this circumstance, the officers that were down the alley knew that a man had fired at an officer already and had shown the propensity to use that violence and still had a handgun," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "It's split-second decisions… they're not easy to make, but we're out here willing to make them. We're trained… the training really backs us up and really makes us prepared to do that if and when we need to."

No further details have been released.

A suspect has been hospitalized and no officers are hurt following a shooting involving Phoenix Police near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

Where the shooting happened: