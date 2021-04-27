Suspect hospitalized following barricade situation at Mesa gas station

A suspect has been hospitalized after getting injured during a barricade situation at a gas station in Mesa.

According to Mesa Police, the incident happened during the morning hours of April 27 at a Shell gas station near Power and Brown Roads.

Video from SkyFOX showed SWAT team officers on the roof of the building.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution after falling out of the roof and hitting his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

