Suspect injured following shooting involving DPS trooper near Downtown Phoenix

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a suspect is injured following a shooting involving a trooper on Mar. 2.

The shooting, according to a brief tweet made by DPS, happened at around 3:43 p.m. in the area of 24th Drive and Thomas Road, north of Downtown Phoenix.

"The trooper was not injured. The suspect was injured and was transported to a hospital," read a portion of the tweet.

Video taken by SkyFOX shows a person being taken onto an ambulance in the after. We have learned that the suspect was pulled over on a bike in the area, and that he cooperated at first with troopers.

"There are no outstanding suspects," read a portion of DPS' tweet. "This investigation is ongoing."

We will have a live report on this story on FOX 10 News at 5.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Read More Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)