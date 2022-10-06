Judge suspends Lori Vallow case pending competency hearing

Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September 2019, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad both lied to police about their whereabouts.

We're tracking the latest developments in Vallow's case:

October 6

A new development tonight: Lori Vallow's case has been suspended by a judge. This impacts the triple murder trial against the former Chandler mother whose children were later found dead in Idaho.

This puts a pause on all future proceedings for the same reason as the first time: Vallow's mental competency.

Court documents say until Lori Vallow's competency to stand trial can be determined, her case is suspended. Her trial, along with her co-defendant and husband Chad Daybell was set for January 9, 2023. It's officially been vacated.

The so-called "Doomsday" couple are facing murder charges in the deaths of Vallow's two children and Daybell's first wife.

Authorities discovered the remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in Daybell's backyard, several months after they were reported missing. Investigators say the husband and wife used unorthodox spiritual beliefs to justify the killings back in 2019.

It's important to note that earlier this week, Vallow's lawyers motioned for the trial date to be continued and they also asked for a stay on the case. Much of that motion was redacted, but her defense hinted at the issue of "mental condition."

Just last week, Daybell motioned to separate his case from Vallow and also move the trial date to no earlier than October 2023.

Remember, Vallow was deemed incompetent and unfit to proceed with her case back in May 2021. She was treated by the Department of Health and Welfare for nearly a year until being "restored to competency."

FOX 10 spoke briefly to J.J.'s grandmother, Kay Woodcock over the phone. She's disappointed, but didn't seem surprised, saying she has been waiting for what seems like forever for this trial.

Daybell has a hearing set for next Thursday, when a host of motions and issues will be heard.

September 23

Judge bans cameras from Lori Vallow's murder case

An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news organizations will no longer be able to shoot still photography or videos inside the courtroom in the criminal case of Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell. The couple are charged with conspiring to kill Lori Vallow-Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's late former wife, and the strange details of the case have drawn attention from around the world.

September 8

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mother' smirked, smiled during court appearance

April 20

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell appear in court – Court enters 'not guilty' plea on Vallow's behalf

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appeared in Idaho courtrooms for hearings in the deaths of Vallow's children.

On April 19, Vallow was arraigned on charges related to the disappearance and deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Her attorney asked for a "not guilty" plea to the charges against her: two counts of first degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and one count of grand theft.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were both at the courthouse in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony for separate court proceedings: Lori Daybell for an afternoon arraignment that was delayed for months while she underwent treatment at a mental health facility, and Chad Daybell for a morning hearing over the trial venue.

The case against Lori Daybell was stalled after a judge found her mentally incompetent to aid in her own defense and ordered her to undergo treatment at a mental health facility.

April 11

We have learned that prosecutors in Idaho have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow, who is charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children.

This decision comes after a judge has decided that Vallow is now fit to participate in her own court proceedings.

The case involving Vallow, which first began as the disappearances of two children with Phoenix area ties - Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan - has since uncovered a complex sequence of events that have garnered national and international media attention.

Here's what you should know about the case.

Prosecutors intend to seek death penalty for Lori Vallow: here's what you need to know about the complex case

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news