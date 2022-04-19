Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will be appearing in Idaho courtrooms for hearings in the deaths of Vallow's children.

On April 19, Vallow will be arraigned on charges related to the disappearance and deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow had been placed in a mental hospital, but was recently found to be competent to stand trial.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, has already pleaded not guilty. At his hearing, discussion about a possible change of venue for the trial, or bringing in a jury from another county will be brought up.

Vallow's children disappeared in 2019. They were later found dead on Daybell's Idaho property in 2020. Before that time, the children and Vallow had lived in the Phoenix metro area.

Daybell is also accused of murdering his late wife, Tammy.

Vallow and Daybell are currently scheduled to be tried together in January 2023.

So, what did Lori Vallow do to get into the predicament she's in right now?

The complex case involving Lori Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, began in 2018.

2018

Chad Daybell (left) and Lori Vallow (right)

According to the indictment, 2018 was when Chad and Lori Daybell — both still married to other people at the time — became sharing a mutual interest over an unorthodox system of religious beliefs linked to the end of times.

We have previously covered religious beliefs espoused by Daybell, in an April 2020 article. On Oct. 30, 2018, Daybell sent an e-mail to Vallow, which reads "Here are the family history documents you requested." The attachments include a rubric, explaining how there are "light" and "dark" spirits", showing levels of estates. Another attachment lists Vallow's family tree, which includes her parents, siblings, past husbands, and her kids.

Daybell's former friend, Julie Rowe, said Daybell is off base.

"You cannot just go and test and say, 'OK, this person is a 4.1 dark," said Rowe.

2019

Charles Vallow, who died in July 2019

We first reported on the case involving Vallow in July 2019, when we reported on a family fight in Chandler that ended in a deadly shooting.

"According to a statement, the victim, identified as Charles Vallow of Texas, was declared dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest," the report read at the time.

Authorities identified the man who shot and killed Charles as Charles' then brother-in-law, who we now know as Alex Cox. Cox died in December 2019, and a subsequent medical examiner's report ruled that Cox died of natural causes.

In the months prior to Charles' death, he had at least two interactions with police over Vallow. Charles had also filed for divorce from Vallow in February 2019, but the petition was dismissed by Charles a month later.

In the months following Charles' death, JJ and Tylee went missing. The children were taken to Rexburg, Idaho by Vallow, and later disappeared.

2020

Vallow and Daybell were married in November 2019, and in January 2020, Vallow, who was in Hawaii by that time, was served with an order to physically produce JJ and Tylee. Vallow was arrested in February 2020 and accused of felony child abandonment.

Remains found on Daybell's property in June 2020 were later confirmed to be those of JJ and Tylee.

In addition to charges connected with JJ and Tylee's death, Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Charles' death.

What does the judge's decision mean for Vallow?

Lori Vallow

District Judge Steven Boyce had previously ruled that Vallow Daybell was unfit for trial and extended her stay in an Idaho mental hospital by at least 180 days. Vallow was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on June 8, 2021, after a mental health professional said she was not competent to stand trial.

Judge Boyce's decision to restore Vallow's competency means that she is now fit to proceed with the charges filed against her, and will be transferred into the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office before being arraigned on murder charges in JJ and Tylee's deaths, as well as the death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

The arraignment is scheduled for April 19. The trial is set for January 2023.

What are others saying about the judge's decision?

JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, say they will attend the arraignment.

"It's very important to us to make sure she knows we are following this through, and we'll never stop," Kay said. "Whatever happens in the darkness always comes to light, and you can't run from your crimes, and you're going to have to pay."

"This time, I think at some point she's gonna have to look us in the eyes, and I cannot wait because we are not giving up on this," Larry said.

Is Vallow facing other potential criminal charges?

Prosecutors in Maricopa County are still reviewing charges in connection with the attempted murder of a man named Brandon Boudreaux.

In January 2020, we reported that Boudreaux was shot at as he was pulling into his home's driveway.

"All I could think was someone shooting at me. What do I do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here," Boudreaux said.

A closer look of Boudreaux's car showed the car had a broken window and a bullet hole.

Boudreaux's ex-wife, a woman whose name is now Melani Pawlowski, is Vallow's niece. Boudreaux has said he believes the attempt on his life, in addition Charles' death and the case involving JJ and Tylee, are all connected.

What about Daybell?

As for Daybell, he is charged with 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of JJ, Tylee, and his first wife, Tammy. He has pleaded not guilty to all the Idaho charges.

Daybell does not face charges in Arizona. In March, we reported that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has refused to prosecute Daybell for the attempted murder of Boudreaux.

This story was reported on from Phoenix. The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Chad Daybell, top left; Lori Vallow, top right; JJ Vallow, bottom left; Tylee Ryan, bottom right.

