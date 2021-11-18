Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell could face attempted murder charges in Gilbert shooting

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell could potentially face new charges in Arizona regarding the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.

Gilbert Police handed their investigation over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on Wednesday, recommending attempted murder charges against the couple. MCAO confirmed that they received the case, and it is now under review.

Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece. In 2019, he was shot at inside his car in Gilbert, but was unharmed.

Body camera footage was also released showing when Gilbert officers responded to Boudreaux's home that day.

According to police paperwork, Alex Cox, Lori's now-deceased brother, was the person who shot at him. Cox would also face charges if he was still alive, according to the report.

Police believe Lori and Chad Daybell conspired to have him killed.

The pair are currently in Idaho jails after being accused in the deaths of Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife.

