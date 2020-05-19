'She's lost her mind': Body cam shows Lori Vallow's former husband describe her mental state

For the first time, we see and hear from the former husband of Lori Vallow, who accuses the now jailed Lori of having "lost her mind."

Body camera footage shows Charles Vallow's interaction with Gilbert Police several months before he and Lori's two children, JJ and Tylee, went missing.

Video shows Charles telling officers his then wife was "mentally unstable" on Jan. 31, 2019, just after midnight.

RELATED: Lori Vallow's new husband believes he could judge 'light and dark spirits'

Charles had just returned from a business trip in Texas and landed in Phoenix to find out his truck was missing. When he came home, he discovered he'd been locked out and called Gilbert Police.

“She’s lost her mind. I don’t know how else to say it," he told police. He goes on to tell officers he can't get a hold of Lori, who left with their kids.

Advertisement

“She took all the money out of our bank account today, my truck is gone from the airport, she went to the airport and got it. I just flew in from Houston and Dallas ..." Charles said to officers.

RELATED: Body cam shows Gilbert Police interview Lori Vallow after husband tried to get her mentally evaluated

He says to Gilbert Police Officer Dorenbush that Lori believes she is a god, "a translated being who cant be killed."

She allegedly threatened to harm him over the phone just hours prior, calling him by the name of “Nick Schneider.”

“She says, 'You’re not Charles, I don’t know who you are, what you did to Charles, but I can murder you with my powers," Charles recalled of his conversation with Lori.

He lead officers into the garage, but the locks were changed. After several kicks by Charles and an officer, they get inside the home.

RELATED: Subpoenas issued in connection with disappearance of Lori Vallow's children

Charles tells police Lori took his clothes, computer and other belongings.

During this conversation, Charles says Lori gradually changed her behavior over the last four years. “I love her to death. This is killing me, officer. It’s our 13th anniversary next month. We had a great marriage, all of a sudden the last month it just blew up," Charles said.

He adds, “She knows what she’s doing. She took $35,000 out of our bank account today I can’t make payroll Friday with my company."

Charles was hoping to have his wife involuntarily committed to a mental health evaluation.

Officer Dorenbush asked Charles, “So if we talk to her is she gonna be able to have a rational conversation with us?"

Charles replies, "No she will. I’m sure she will." He says she will say he's a "dark spirit."

The next afternoon, Lori went to Gilbert Police accusing Charles of stealing her purse. She spoke to a different pair of officers, saying Charles cheated on her

"I found some stuff that he’d been doing so he was really defensive and so I took the kids we spent a night in a hotel because I knew he was coming home," Lori claimed. "Told him not to come home, that his stuff would be gone and that his car would be gone.”

Lori eventually did go to a mental health facility but only for a few hours.

This incident was five months before Charles is shot and killed by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. Cox died in December of 2019 of natural causes.

FOX 10 reached out to Lori's attorney for comment on this new footage and there was no response. Her preliminary trial is set for July 9 and 10.

JJ and Tylee remain missing. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.