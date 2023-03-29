Suspect killed in Chandler police shooting, investigation underway

article

A suspect is dead after a police shooting broke out in Chandler Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting was reported near Alma School Road and Warner at 12 p.m. It's still unknown what led up to the incident.

No officers were injured, and police say there is no threat to the community.

This is the second police shooting in the city in 24 hours. On Tuesday, officers opened fire at a domestic violence suspect wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend, although he wasn't struck.

Area where the Chandler shooting took place: