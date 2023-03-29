Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Suspect killed in Chandler police shooting, investigation underway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A suspect was killed in a shooting near Alma School and Warner Roads in Chandler on March 29, police said. (KSAZ-TV)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect is dead after a police shooting broke out in Chandler Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting was reported near Alma School Road and Warner at 12 p.m. It's still unknown what led up to the incident.

No officers were injured, and police say there is no threat to the community.

This is the second police shooting in the city in 24 hours. On Tuesday, officers opened fire at a domestic violence suspect wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend, although he wasn't struck.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Area where the Chandler shooting took place: