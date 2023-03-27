Suspect sought in Chandler shooting that left 1 injured

Chandler Police on Monday asked some residents to shelter-in-place as they searched for a suspect in connection to a reported domestic violence shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on March 27 near Dobson and Ray Roads.

One person has been hospitalized with unknown injuries.

"Police are asking that citizens in this area shelter in place if possible as we work towards apprehending the subject involved in this incident," the department tweeted.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, but those orders have been lifted. The shelter-in-place order has also been lifted.

It's unknown if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Area of where the shooting happened: