Man steals $800 from church collection box

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the man who walked off with $800 from a church collection box in the Astoria section of Queens.

Security cameras at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church on 31 Street show the man walks through an alley and into the church at about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Once inside, he's seen trying to open the box. He then walks out carrying an umbrella and the cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

