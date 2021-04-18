Suspect sought after man shot, killed in South Phoenix

article

Police are seeking information after a man was shot and killed in South Phoenix.

According to police, a man was leaving a business just before 1 a.m. on April 18 near 16th Street and Southern Avenue when he was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

