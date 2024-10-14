Suspect sought in deadly Glendale shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Glendale.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Glendale Police say they received multiple ShotSpotter activations in the area and residents called 911 to report multiple gunshots and people running.
When officers got to the scene, they found 49-year-old Dwight Steele with a gunshot wound. Steele later died from his injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 623-930-3000.