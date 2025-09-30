Suspect sought in deadly west Phoenix double shooting

The Brief Two men were shot on Sept. 27 near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. One of the men died at the hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.



No arrests have been made after a double shooting in west Phoenix last weekend left a man dead and another man hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 27 just after 11:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the area and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The second man remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

