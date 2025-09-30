Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought in deadly west Phoenix double shooting

Published  September 30, 2025 8:56am MST
Crime and Public Safety
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting

The Brief

    • Two men were shot on Sept. 27 near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • One of the men died at the hospital. The other man remains in critical condition.
    • No suspects are in custody.

PHOENIX - No arrests have been made after a double shooting in west Phoenix last weekend left a man dead and another man hurt.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 27 just after 11:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the area and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The second man remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

