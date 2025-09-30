Suspect sought in deadly west Phoenix double shooting
PHOENIX - No arrests have been made after a double shooting in west Phoenix last weekend left a man dead and another man hurt.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Sept. 27 just after 11:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the area and found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them died. The second man remains in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The man who died wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
