Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix McDonald's with knife

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to solve an armed robbery case at a McDonald's in south Phoenix.

The alleged crime happened at a location near Central and Southern avenues on the morning of July 23.

Police say the suspect placed an order normally, but as the cash register opened, he pulled out a knife and went behind the counter.

"He…pulls out a knife, starts intimidating the employee, grabs the money from the cash register and runs off," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

The suspect is described as a 5'8", 165-pound man in his 20s with a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or to submit an online tip at https://silentwitness.org/.

Where it happened: