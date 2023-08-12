Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix McDonald's with knife
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to solve an armed robbery case at a McDonald's in south Phoenix.
The alleged crime happened at a location near Central and Southern avenues on the morning of July 23.
Police say the suspect placed an order normally, but as the cash register opened, he pulled out a knife and went behind the counter.
"He…pulls out a knife, starts intimidating the employee, grabs the money from the cash register and runs off," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.
The suspect is described as a 5'8", 165-pound man in his 20s with a scruffy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or to submit an online tip at https://silentwitness.org/.
Where it happened: