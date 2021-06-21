LAPD tracking suspected stolen car after lengthy chase across San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Police Department is keeping its eyes on the driver of a suspected stolen Audi sedan in San Fernando Valley Monday night.

The suspect driver led LAPD on a chase that went well over an hour before officers ultimately decided to track the vehicle instead of continuing on pursuit mode.

Since SkyFOX flew over the scene a little before 6:30 p.m., the suspect drove through parts of San Fernando Valley, Burbank and Pomona without stopping, showing off impressive fuel mileage on a car believed to not be theirs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

