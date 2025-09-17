Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious bag found outside Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix

By
Updated  September 17, 2025 9:44am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police investigation outside Turning Point USA in Phoenix

A large police presence could be seen on Sept. 17 outside the Turning Point USA headquarters near 48th Street and Baseline Road following reports of a suspicious package in the area.

    • Police say a suspicious bag was found on Sept. 17 at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix.
    • A bomb squad was called in to investigate, and the bag was deemed safe.
    • Last week, Turning Point USA's co-founder, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in Utah.

PHOENIX - Police say a bomb squad was called in on Wednesday to the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix after a suspicious bag was found.

The bag was found on Sept. 17 outside the headquarters, located near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

The Phoenix Police Department said a bomb squad responded to investigate, and the area was cleared out of an abundance of caution.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police said the bag was deemed safe and restrictions in the area would be lifted.

Police did not say what was inside the bag or if anyone was taken into custody.

Turning Point USA headquarters has been under heightened security, as hundreds of people visit the growing memorial for the company's co-founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 10.

Last weekend, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a memorial at the Turning Point headquarters.

