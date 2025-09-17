Suspicious bag found outside Turning Point USA HQ in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a bomb squad was called in on Wednesday to the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix after a suspicious bag was found.
What we know:
The bag was found on Sept. 17 outside the headquarters, located near 48th Street and Baseline Road.
The Phoenix Police Department said a bomb squad responded to investigate, and the area was cleared out of an abundance of caution.
Just after 9:30 a.m., police said the bag was deemed safe and restrictions in the area would be lifted.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what was inside the bag or if anyone was taken into custody.
The backstory:
Turning Point USA headquarters has been under heightened security, as hundreds of people visit the growing memorial for the company's co-founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 10.
Last weekend, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a memorial at the Turning Point headquarters.
Map of Turning Point USA Phoenix HQ
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department