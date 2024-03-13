SXSW 2024: Artists drop out of showcases over U.S. Army sponsorship

Dozens of artists have dropped out of official South by Southwest (SXSW) showcases over the U.S. Army’s sponsorship and the festival’s inclusion of defense contractors.

"Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and BAE Systems, these entities are either sponsoring, funding or supplying weapons for Israel's assault on Gaza," said Scott Delgado, with the Austin for Palestine Coalition.

The coalition jumpstarted awareness and has sent hundreds of emails to SXSW leadership. Its website lists more than 60 artists that have backed out over the issue, though Delgado said that number is higher as of Wednesday.

"They're trying to maintain this facade of a progressive indie festival organization, despite the fact that they're inviting the CIA, the U.S. Army," said Delgado. "If SXSW wants to retain its credibility, it really needs to renounce the normalization of militarization within tech and entertainment industries."

In a post to X on Tuesday, Governor Abbot said, "Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here."

SXSW released the following statement in response on Instagram:

"SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott. We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.

The defense industry has historically been a proving ground for many of the systems we rely on today. These institutions are often leaders in emerging technologies, and we believe it’s better to understand how their approach will impact our lives.

The Army’s sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.

We have and will continue to support human rights for all."

The Austin for Palestine Coalition is partnering with United Musicians and Allied Workers to hold a rally on the issue as well as to demand fair pay for artists.

It will take place at the U.S. Military’s official SXSW stage at 800 Congress Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.