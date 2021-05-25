Tampa man, 30, charged with sexual battery of 11-year-old girl

article

Police say an 11-year-old girl who went missing from her Panhandle home for several days in March was, in fact, with a Tampa man who was molesting her.

Back on March 20, the unnamed girl was reported missing from her home in Bay County, a week after she had last been seen. She returned to her home the next day.

Investigators say a review of her phone showed that, during that time, she was in contact with Cory Hutchinson of Tampa, and then joined him, traveling to several cities around the state, including Orlando and Tampa.

After his arrest on charges from Bay County, police say Hutchinson admitted he went to her home, picked her up, and took her back to his apartment on North MacDill Avenue in Tampa.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old now faces a number of new charges including of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, sexual battery of a victim under 12, and traveling to meet a minor to solicit illegal acts.