Taylor Swift Eras Tour signed guitar up for auction to benefit Arizona children in foster care

A signed guitar from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is up for auction and the proceeds will go to a school that helps empower Arizona children in foster care.

Shade Tree Academy announced the raffle on Feb. 7, saying the money raised will go toward the nonprofit that's described as a "trauma-focused school providing a supportive and healing environment to help children that have been impacted by foster care thrive in school and in life."

Each raffle ticket is $100.

Click here for more information on the raffle + to buy tickets.