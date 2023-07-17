Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press

'Swift City:' Glendale renames itself in honor of Taylor Swift Eras tour | LiveNOW from FOX

Taylor Swift will kick off her highly anticipated Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona March 16. Glendale businesses are seeing a boost in foot traffic between the Super Bowl, spring training, and big concerts.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023's biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album "One Thing at a Time" sold 501,000 units in its first week.