Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar coming to Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated January 19, 2023 5:13AM
Food and Drink
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to her upcoming concert tour can drown their sorrows at a Chicago pop-up bar that pays homage to the award-winning singer.

"Bad Blood", a pop-up venue coming to the West Loop, takes inspiration from Swift's song from her 2014 album 1989, event organizers Bucket Lister's announced on Instagram Friday.

The Swift-themed "break-up bar" will be open from Jan. 27 through Feb. 26 at Electric Garden, located at 324 S. Racine Avenue, organizers said.

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," Bucket Lister's said on their event page.

Tickets to the 21+ event cost $20 per person, which includes a "welcome-themed cocktail", Bucket Listers said on their event page.

GETTY-taylor-swift-pop-up-bar

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in a tarot card reading or a spinning wheel of cocktails.

Bucket Listers emphasized the event is not endorsed by Swift and the singer will not be in attendance.