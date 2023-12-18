Teen, 2 men and a woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

A woman, two men and a teenager are dead after what police say was an apparent triple murder-suicide on Monday, Phoenix Police said.

They were all killed in separate, but related incidents in north Phoenix.

First, a man and woman were shot at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

"Witnesses told the officers that there was a suspect that arrived and then left. The man and the woman were treated by the fire department. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. The woman was transported to the hospital but later died at the hospital from her injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

As officers began searching for the suspect, their investigation led them to 23rd Avenue and Utopia Road. That's where they found the suspect's car in the driveway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene of where a man and woman were shot in north Phoenix on Dec. 18, 2023.

They got a search warrant to get in the home and when they stepped foot inside, they found the suspect and a teenager both dead. A dog was also found dead.

Investigators believe the suspect took his own life.

Police say the suspect and the woman who was killed are believed to have been married, but were having marital issues and were separated.

Police did not give specifics about who the teen and other man were and how they are connected to the woman and suspect.

"As you can imagine, this is something that shocks the core to everybody involved. The community and especially the loved ones. Our heart goes out to all of them. The best that we’re going to be able to do from our end is to do a thorough investigation to get as many answers as possible. Thank you to the residents for their patience as we process all of this. This time of year makes it even that much more difficult," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

No names have been released in this case.

No more information is available.

