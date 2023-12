Police are investigating a double shooting in north Phoenix that left two people dead.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital, but she did not survive.

The victims' names and the name of the business were not released.

Where the shooting happened