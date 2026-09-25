Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested in viral door kicking challenge; shots fired in Bass Pro Shops parking lot l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 25, 2026 10:00 AM MST
Published September 25, 2026 10:00 AM MST

From an "Old West shootout" in an Arizona neighborhood to a teenager arrested in connection to a viral social media challenge, and a lightning strike at a West Valley school, here are your top stories for September 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Deadly Arizona 'Old West shootout'

Featured

'Old West shootout' leaves 1 dead, 2 airlifted to trauma center as Arizona cops hunt for 3 suspects: police
article

'Old West shootout' leaves 1 dead, 2 airlifted to trauma center as Arizona cops hunt for 3 suspects: police

A quiet Arizona neighborhood turned into an "Old West shootout," leaving one dead, multiple others shot and police searching for three suspects after a barrage of gunfire tore through the street.

2. Israeli & Palestinian leaders address UN assembly

3. Teenager arrested in connection to viral social media trend

Featured

Teen arrested in north Phoenix 'Door Kick Challenge' caught on camera
article

Teen arrested in north Phoenix 'Door Kick Challenge' caught on camera

Police say a 14-year-old boy caught on camera kicking open the front doors of a north Phoenix home near 44th Street and Thunderbird has been arrested.

4. West Valley school struck by lightning during storms

5. Gun sale gone wrong at East Valley Bass Pro Shops

Featured

Mesa Bass Pro Shops parking lot shooting sends 1 to hospital
article

Mesa Bass Pro Shops parking lot shooting sends 1 to hospital

Police say a gun sale gone wrong in a Bass Pro Shops parking lot in the East Valley on Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews