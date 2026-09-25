Teen arrested in viral door kicking challenge; shots fired in Bass Pro Shops parking lot l Morning News Brief

From an "Old West shootout" in an Arizona neighborhood to a teenager arrested in connection to a viral social media challenge, and a lightning strike at a West Valley school, here are your top stories for September 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Deadly Arizona 'Old West shootout'

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2. Israeli & Palestinian leaders address UN assembly

3. Teenager arrested in connection to viral social media trend

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4. West Valley school struck by lightning during storms

5. Gun sale gone wrong at East Valley Bass Pro Shops