Tipsy driver plows into East Valley police trailer actively displaying 'DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE' message: cops

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The Brief An impaired driver was arrested in Apache Junction after crashing into a police radar trailer designed to display anti-DUI safety warnings. The suspect admitted to consuming alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine before wrecking the portable digital display and control box. No injuries were reported in the collision, and the driver now faces charges of DUI, drug possession and criminal damage.



An Apache Junction police traffic safety trailer's brightly lit display board warning against impaired driving was reduced to a scrap heap by a motorist who was allegedly under the influence of three different substances.

What we know:

Officers with the Apache Junction Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash the night of Sept. 10 near Ironwood Drive and Broadway Avenue, a spokesperson told FOX 10. When they arrived, they found their white portable sign trailer was a pile of twisted metal tubes and solar panels. The irony: the sign's glowing orange display read "DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE" at the moment of impact.

Under the influence(s):

During the investigation, the driver reportedly confessed to officers that they had consumed a cocktail of alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine earlier in the evening before getting behind the wheel.

Officers arrested the driver on the spot, lodging charges of driving under the influence, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal damage to police department property. No one was injured in the collision.

What they're saying:

The sign will now be out of service for repairs, and the department continues urging drivers to keep impaired motorists off the road.

"Sometimes the message really does hit home," the department said in a statement.

AJPD emphasized, "Impaired driving is no joke. Please don’t drink or use drugs and drive. Our traffic equipment would appreciate it, too."

What we don't know:

FOX 10 is working to identify the suspect driver.

Map of where the ironic collision occurred: