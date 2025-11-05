Teen boy seriously hurt in south Phoenix shooting

The Brief A teenage boy was shot on Nov. 5 near 12th Street and Southern Avenue. The teen was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say detectives will investigate what led up to the shooting, and if there are any possible suspects.



A shooting on Wednesday in south Phoenix left a teenager hospitalized.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 near 12th Street and Southern Avenue.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

"Details of what led to this incident are still under investigation," police said. "Detectives will be responding to the scene to follow up on possible suspects."

Map of where the shooting happened