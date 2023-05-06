Teen with cerebral palsy throws out D-backs' first pitch after another major surgery

A 15-year-old girl with cerebral palsy threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks' game on Saturday, another sign she's making strides in her recovery.

"This is a huge achievement considering a year ago she had to learn to walk again after a massive surgery where doctors cut and lengthened her Achilles tendon and hamstring and cut her femur in half and inserted a metal extender plate to help correct the effects of her CP diagnosis," says a news release, going into detail about the challenges Charlie Duffy has faced.

Charlie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was just three. She's had more than 20 surgeries and/or medical procedures.

"At three-years old Charlie was diagnosed with Hemiplegic Cerebral Palsy which affects the entire left side of her body including her left leg and hip," the news release read.

"And now, please welcome Charlie Duffy to throw out the ceremonial first pitch," the D-backs stadium announcer said to fans.

She never thought she'd be on the pitcher's mound at Chase Field.

"It was so awesome. It was definitely like a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm very grateful. It's something I'll remember forever," she said.

Following her recovery using a new high-tech Zero G machine, the high school sophomore has had some road bumps along the way, but she's doing better.

"It's been crucial in my recovery. I've been doing a lot more than just walking on the Zero G, like skipping, ground balls, hitting, so we've been using it for a lot more than just walking. So it's been awesome to be back doing what I love, but also feel safe doing it," Duffy said.

She had to push herself out of her comfort zone again, and calm her nerves, but, it was worth it. She's just glad she got the ball across the plate.

"I think it was more fun than anything because I've never met somebody who throws the first pitch before," the teen said.

Duffy is willing to try anything to get her back on the softball field where she belongs.

"I definitely think when I get back to the softball field it’s going to be a long road to get back to where I was before. I call it like, 100% Charlie, so that’s definitely hard mentally. I think once I’m done with PT, it’ll be a long while, but I think I’ll be back and better," she said in her previous interview with FOX 10.