Teen dead, man badly injured after crash leads to shooting in Phoenix: police

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead during the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

According to a brief statement, officers were called out at around 3:20 a.m. to an area south of 43rd Avenue and Southern for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Isaac Gonzales, was declared dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire personnel.

"Preliminary information suggests the two males exchanged gunfire after a minor vehicle collision," read a portion of the statement released by police.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app