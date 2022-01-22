Teen dead, man badly injured after crash leads to shooting in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead during the early morning hours of Jan. 22.
According to a brief statement, officers were called out at around 3:20 a.m. to an area south of 43rd Avenue and Southern for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Isaac Gonzales, was declared dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire personnel.
"Preliminary information suggests the two males exchanged gunfire after a minor vehicle collision," read a portion of the statement released by police.
