Both teens die following ATV crash in Phoenix

The Brief Both teens have died following an ATV crash near 47th Avenue and Cholla Street on Feb. 6. The teens died at separate times following the crash.



Both teens died from their injuries after a Phoenix ATV crash on Feb. 6.

The crash happened near 47th Avenue and Cholla Street.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash involving a side-by-side vehicle. Once at the scene, two people were found with serious injuries.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where one of them, a teenage boy, died. The second victim died days later. Phoenix Police have identified the two as 16-year-old Nolan Allen Coffland and 18-year-old Hunter Allan Strode.

A GoFundMe update read, "Nolan (16) passed immediately, and Hunter (18) has spent the last few days on life support where his injuries were too extensive to come back from. Both families are devastated and trying to navigate the loss of these 2 young incredible men."

Related article

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the teen was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.

"After going through the fence line, the vehicle fell several feet down an embankment before coming to rest," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Dig deeper:

A person who has lived in the area for more than two decades said off-road vehicles are not allowed there, but that doesn't seem to stop anyone.

"It’s posted," said the man. "You’re not supposed to ride there. I mean, it’s state property. You’re supposed to stay in the path. No motorized vehicles."

Coffland remembered by fellow students

As the investigation continues, students at Centennial High School in Peoria are remembering Coffland's life.

Coffland was a player for the school's football team, and students say it has been a bad day at school.

"The mood at the school has just been, like, very somber, and everyone's head was down," said one student.

"I feel like everyone seemed off today. You know, like sad," said another student.

Some of Coffland's friends, as well as fellow students have stopped by the crash scene to see where it happened.

Map of where the crash happened