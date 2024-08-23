Teen girl hurt in south Phoenix drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief A teenage girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting near 7th and Romley Avenues. No suspects in connection to the shooting are in custody.



A teenager was injured late Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 11 p.m. at a home near 7th and Romley Avenues.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives responded and learned that the victim was inside the house as the unknown suspect(s) drove past shooting at the house," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of where the shooting happened