Teen killed in Ahwatukee shooting leaves behind newborn son

A 17-year-old is dead and another teen is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Ahwatukee on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say the teen who died was found in a car that crashed into a tree.

Malachi Tyler Henningham's life was taken on May 28 just before midnight.

"My son lost his life," said his mother, Leisa Rose. "Time cut everything short. It really did. It just hurts so bad because I saw him the day before, on Tuesday, and he always just said, ‘Mom, I love you.’"

Instead of seeing her son this week as planned, she's grieving for him.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo from Nevaeh MacDougall

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

"It's so sad. It's sad when a mom has to bury her 17-year-old. It is sad. It hurts," Rose said.

Police say Malachi was found dead with a gunshot wound. He was inside a car that had crashed into a tree near 48th Street and Warner Road.

Rose described her son as a good child who was getting his life back on track. He had a love for basketball and his newborn son.

"I would not say that he was only a basketball player, he was a talented kid. He loved life," she said.

Glendon Henningham, his father, shares in the pain.

"My son is a great son, I know that for sure," he said.

Not only are Malachi's parents mourning, but so is his girlfriend, the mother of his two-month-old son.

"It's not fair that he's gone. He should be able to watch his son grow up and watch his son learn how to walk and talk. He should be here for me because I'm not sure how I'm going to do it without him," said Nevaeh MacDougall, Malachi's girlfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Malachi, and it can be found by clicking here.