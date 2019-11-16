Teen killed in Friday crash near Peoria High School identified

article

FOX 10 has confirmed the identity of a 14-year-old who was killed after being hit by a car near Peoria High School.

According to members of the family, the victim is Steven Elijah Gessner. Gessner was known as "Eli" to his friends and family.

"Our family is devastated by his loss as it has left a huge hole in our lives. Cherish the ones you love every chance you get because you never know if it will be the last," said a member of the family.

The crash that killed Gessner happened Friday morning.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was walking west across north 83rd Avenue and was crossing in the crosswalk with the crosswalk lights flashing. The driver of the mini-van was traveling northbound on 83rd Avenue and failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk," stated Sgt. Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police, on Friday.

Gessner, a freshman, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries before he died.

