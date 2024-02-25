Teen killed in north Phoenix crash; couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack yacht | Nightly Roundup

From a teen being killed after crashing into a tree in north Phoenix to an American couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack their yacht in the Caribbean, here are the top stories rounding out our Nightly Roundup.
1. Teen killed, another in critical condition after crashing into tree in north Phoenix, PD says
A teen was killed and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.
2. American couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack yacht in Caribbean
A couple who was enjoying their retirement cruising the Caribbean on their yacht are feared dead after three escaped prisoners hijacked their vessel.
3. Squatters take over Hollywood home; start renting rooms to OnlyFans models
Real estate agents say it's a problem they are seeing more often.
4. Cancer survivor meets man who saved her life
It's not very often you meet the person who saved your life, but that's what happened when a cancer survivor met the man who saved her life. FOX 10's Irene Snyder was there for their emotional meeting and has more on the donation that changed both of them.
5. Teen dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix
A teen is dead and two others are hospitalized after a fiery crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 3 p.m.