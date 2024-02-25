Teen killed in north Phoenix crash; couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack yacht | Nightly Roundup

From a teen being killed after crashing into a tree in north Phoenix to an American couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack their yacht in the Caribbean, here are the top stories rounding out our Nightly Roundup.

1. Teen killed, another in critical condition after crashing into tree in north Phoenix, PD says

Featured article

2. American couple feared dead as escaped prisoners hijack yacht in Caribbean

Featured article

3. Squatters take over Hollywood home; start renting rooms to OnlyFans models

Featured article

4. Cancer survivor meets man who saved her life

5. Teen dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery car crash in Phoenix