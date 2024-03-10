Teen recovering after being caught in crossfire of Phoenix shooting

A 15-year-old girl is recovering after she was caught in the crossfire of a March 8 shooting in Phoenix.

It happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, and her family wants answers and action to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

The teen's mother, Sylvia Capistrano, fears her daughter could be targeted following the shooting that happened in broad daylight.

"They were all just planning to go have some tacos, go to the mall and hang out like regular kids, and go shopping," the worried mother said.

Capistrano says another group of kids that her daughter didn't know came into the apartment and that’s when chaos broke out.

"She was doing Compressions because I showed her how to do compressions and saved the other little boy because he's fighting for his life," Capistrano said.

Her daughter, Isabella Rubio Capistrano, was shot in the leg and is still recovering.

"She's never going to be the same again," the mother said.

A second victim was shot multiple times. He's in the hospital in critical condition.

Capistrano fears guns are in the hands of minors and says there is no accountability for them or their parents.

"Parents should be the ones to pay for what their kids are doing," Capistrano said.

She's calling for change but worries her concerns are being overlooked.

"I don't feel like law enforcement is doing what they need to do to stop kids that are minors and having guns or even doing drugs. They need to do something," she said.

She fears it's only going to get worse.

"I feel like no one's hearing us. I'm talking not just for me, but for all the mothers all over the world," she said.

At the scene, a young female was seen with handcuffs on and was being taken into police custody, but there is no update from Phoenix Police on a suspect in this case.