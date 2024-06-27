Teen remains believed to be identified, Glendale Police say

Officials with the Glendale Police Department announced an update to a case involving the unidentified remains of a teenager.

Police say the body was found on June 8 near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road by a landscaping crew. The remains were found in the side yard of the home, but the people that live there had no idea.

On June 27, investigators said they believe they have identified the remains.

"We are awaiting autopsy results to make sure for 100% certainty that the individual is who we believe it to be," read a portion of the statement.

Police say they learned of the late teen's identity after a tip that came in from the person who drew the tattoo, and recognized it from news reports.

Glendale Police need help identifying remains that were found in the backyard of a home near 53rd Avenue and Cactus Road. (Glendale PD)

"The body is believed to be that of a 16-year-old white male who was reported missing out of Queen Creek. He was last seen in October of 2023, so it is believed that the body was there in the yard all of that time," read a portion of the statement. "Additionally, this appears to be self-inflicted and not a homicide."

Investigators say the teen will be identified once they receive the final report from the medical examiner's office.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the remains were found