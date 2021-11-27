Teen rescued from South Mountain after suffering hiking injury

A 14-year-old boy was flown off South Mountain after suffering a leg injury while hiking, Phoenix fire officials said on Nov. 27.

Fire crews said they were called to Holbert Trailhead at around 10:45 Saturday morning to help the young hiker.

A splint was placed on one of the teen's legs, and he was eventually flown off the mountain onto an ambulance in a nearby parking lot.

"The young man was then transported in stable condition via Rescue 57 to a local pediatric emergency room for further evaluation," officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old from Holbert Trailhead on Nov. 27.

