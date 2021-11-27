Teen rescued from South Mountain after suffering hiking injury
PHOENIX - A 14-year-old boy was flown off South Mountain after suffering a leg injury while hiking, Phoenix fire officials said on Nov. 27.
Fire crews said they were called to Holbert Trailhead at around 10:45 Saturday morning to help the young hiker.
A splint was placed on one of the teen's legs, and he was eventually flown off the mountain onto an ambulance in a nearby parking lot.
"The young man was then transported in stable condition via Rescue 57 to a local pediatric emergency room for further evaluation," officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old from Holbert Trailhead on Nov. 27.
More Arizona headlines
- 1 killed in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
- Arizona reports 3,655 additional COVID cases, 47 more deaths
- Phoenix shoplifting suspect wanted after hitting store employee with car
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement