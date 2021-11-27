Arizona reports 3,655 additional COVID cases, 47 more deaths
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 3,655 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more virus deaths.
According to the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard, the state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,262,574 cases and 22,224 deaths.
The dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose slightly, with 2,529 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday. That’s below from the current surge’s peak of 2,574 on Tuesday but up from the 2,500 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 3,494.7 on Nov. 11 to 3,681.86 on Thursday.
The state’s rolling average of daily deaths rose during from 36 to 41.6 during the same period.
