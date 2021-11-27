Phoenix shoplifting suspect wanted after hitting store employee with car

Phoenix police are looking for a man suspected of hitting a dollar store employee with a car after shoplifting back in October.

Officials say the suspect had shoplifted from a Family Dollar location near 35th Avenue and Northern on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m.

An employee reportedly tried to stop him, but the suspect was able to get into a vehicle to escape.

Police say the man hit the employee with his car, causing him "seriously physical injury."

The suspect is believed to be a 5'9" Black male in his 20s with a thin build. He drove away in a silver Nissan Xterra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The suspect's vehicle (left) and the suspect (right)

