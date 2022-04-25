Teen shoots, kills man during altercation in Chandler, police say

article

The Chandler Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old that happened on April 24, and a teen reportedly killed him.

At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of an altercation between two people that turned into a shooting near Loop 101 and Ray Road, says Det. Eva Zermeno.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim, 34-year-old Hans Seide, was transported to a local hospital, where staff later pronounced him deceased," Zermeno said.

An unidentified 16-year-old was arrested and is accused of second-degree murder. The suspect and victim allegedly knew each other.

