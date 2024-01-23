Teen violence: San Tan Valley high school holding 'orange out' event to honor victims who died

On the night of Jan. 23, Combs High School in San Tan Valley is holding an ‘Orange Out’ event in order to honor Preston Lord and other victims of teen violence in the East Valley area.

In recent months, two students from the school – Preston Lord and Jamiere Jenkins – died as a result of violent incidents. Preston, 16, was beaten to death outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023. Jamiere, 17, was shot dead during an argument with another teen in San Tan Valley in November.

As part of the event, the community is encouraged to wear orange. They are also encouraged to wear orange to a varsity basketball game, as it was Preston’s favorite color. At the school, a table was also set up for Hailey Stephens, a 17-year-old who was shot dead at a Casa Grande house party.

Preston’s stepmother, Melissa, is expected to speak at around 6:30 p.m., and she will be the only parent speaking on behalf of all of the families. A moment of silence will also take place during the basketball game.