Teen shot and killed in San Tan Valley's Pecan Creek neighborhood, PCSO says

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Pecan Creek area of San Tan Valley.

The San Tan Valley neighborhood was asked to stay inside their homes Tuesday night as authorities investigated the Pecan Creek neighborhood near Combs and Gantzel roads around 5:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was found near Cambria and Cortona drives. Deputies said he was shot and died after being rushed to the hospital.

"Those with security cameras are also asked to review their footage from the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for any video of a blue Dodge Charger or similar vehicle," says Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lauren Reimer.

The suspect is in custody, and PCSO says there is no risk to the community. No names have been released in this case.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been provided.

This isn't the only deadly incident involving a teenager recently in Pinal County.

Not far from this tragic scene was a walk in honor of Preston Lord a month after his death. He's the 16-year-old teen who was reported to have been assaulted on Oct. 28 in Queen Creek. He died from his injuries and no arrests have been made.

In Casa Grande, two teen girls were shot at an apparent house party on Nov. 26. Hailey Stephens, 17, died from her injuries.

Map of the area: