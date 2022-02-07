Teenage girl killed in west Phoenix shooting, according to police

A teenage girl is dead, and a man is hospitalized after they were shot while inside a vehicle late Sunday night in west Phoenix, police said.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 6 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The 16-year-old girl who died has been identified as Kassandra Cisneros. She was initially taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The 18-year-old man, according to police, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man's identity was not released by police.

"Early information indicates the two were in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown person," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

