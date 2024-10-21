Teens accused in Gilbert barn fire to face charges in court

The Brief Two teens are facing charges related to a July 3 barn fire in Gilbert. One of them is pleading guilty while the other maintains his innocence. The barn's owner says she wants justice for her family and the irreplaceable belongings she lost.



Three months after a Gilbert barn burned to the ground, one of the teens accused of setting the barn on fire appeared in court.

The barn's owner says her daughter and her daughter's friends got out right before the structure was engulfed by flames on July 3.

The night before the 4th of July, an explosion was heard inside the Jones' barn in Gilbert.

Jeni Jones says a group of her daughter's friends were inside the barn when another group of teens threw fireworks in the barn.

"They saw his location pop up at our house and so, and then immediately they stand up and when they see that he's there in the Ring video, they're saying his name, like, 'He's here, he's here,' and my daughter's like, 'I don't want to see him,' and then goes to sit down and the whole barn lights up and there's a big boom," Jones said.

So far, two juveniles have been arrested and recently appeared in court.

Jones says she has gone to every scheduled hearing and plans to be at the trial.

"I feel like punishment needs to happen," the mother said.

The barn was located in the Jones' backyard, just feet away from her family. The lost items and memorabilia are irreplaceable.

"I can submit for my wedding dress, but it's not going to be the same. You can't make someone whole by replacing something that's 22 years old," Jones said.

Jones says they plan on rebuilding the barn with insurance, and they're hoping restitution will cover the rest.