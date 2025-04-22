Expand / Collapse search

Teens shot near Phoenix park; man sentenced for deadly U of A shooting l Morning News Brief

Published  April 22, 2025 9:59am MST
The Morning News Brief of Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Two teens are expected to survive after being shot in Phoenix; a man was sentenced in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Arizona; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 22.

1. Shooting investigation

Two juveniles shot near Phoenix recreation center just off I-17
Two juveniles shot near Phoenix recreation center just off I-17

Two high school-aged victims were shot near a recreation center just off I-17 in Phoenix on Monday night.

2. Historic warbird in the Valley

B-29 Superfortress lands at Phoenix Goodyear Airport
B-29 Superfortress lands at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

From April 23-27, you have the chance to visit a B-29 Superfortress parked at Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

3. Deadly U of A shooting

U of A deadly shooting: Man sentenced for manslaughter
U of A deadly shooting: Man sentenced for manslaughter

On Sept. 22, 2024, 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi was shot after a fight broke out on a volleyball court near Park Avenue and 4th Street. Jamshidi died at the scene.

4. New evidence?

Los Angeles Innocence Project claims new evidence in Scott Peterson case
Los Angeles Innocence Project claims new evidence in Scott Peterson case

The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a petition with the California Court of Appeals in San Francisco to get a new trial for Scott Peterson in the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.

5. Pope Francis' funeral plans revealed

When is Pope Francis' funeral? Cardinals set date, along with public viewing
When is Pope Francis' funeral? Cardinals set date, along with public viewing

Pope Francis' funeral date has been announced by the Vatican, as well as when public viewing will begin for people to pay their final respects to history's first Latin American pope.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix

A sunny and warm Tuesday in Phoenix with a high near 91°F.

