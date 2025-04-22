Teens shot near Phoenix park; man sentenced for deadly U of A shooting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief of Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; KOLD-TV; Getty Images)
Two teens are expected to survive after being shot in Phoenix; a man was sentenced in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Arizona; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 22.
1. Shooting investigation
Two high school-aged victims were shot near a recreation center just off I-17 in Phoenix on Monday night.
2. Historic warbird in the Valley
From April 23-27, you have the chance to visit a B-29 Superfortress parked at Phoenix Goodyear Airport.
3. Deadly U of A shooting
On Sept. 22, 2024, 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi was shot after a fight broke out on a volleyball court near Park Avenue and 4th Street. Jamshidi died at the scene.
4. New evidence?
The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a petition with the California Court of Appeals in San Francisco to get a new trial for Scott Peterson in the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
5. Pope Francis' funeral plans revealed
Pope Francis' funeral date has been announced by the Vatican, as well as when public viewing will begin for people to pay their final respects to history's first Latin American pope.
Today's weather
A sunny and warm Tuesday in Phoenix with a high near 91°F.