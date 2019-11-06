Telecom line lands on top of dump truck in Glendale

article

Fire officials are working to get two people out of a dump truck in Glendale, after telecom lines fell on the truck Wednesday afternoon.

Glendale Fire officials say the incident happened near 48th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and initially said the lines were power lines.

At the time, officials said the two people inside were "trapped", but only for precautionary reasons so that SRP can cut power.

SRP officials later conform to FOX 10 that the lines were telecom lines, and not power lines.