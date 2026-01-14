Driver of stolen car dead following confrontation with police: MCSO

The Brief A law enforcement situation is unfolding in the area of Baseline Road and Priest Drive. Tempe Police said they are assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office with an active investigation. Police did not otherwise elaborate on the nature of the investigation.



Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead following a standoff that shut down an intersection in Tempe.

What we know:

The situation unfolded at a gas station in the area of Priest Drive and Baseline Road. A number of law enforcement vehicles can be seen in the area, and the gas station is taped off from the public.

We were told by officials that MCSO deputies tried to approach a car parked at the gas station that was reported stolen out of the State of Washington.

Officials said when deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as a man, brandished a gun, and that was when officers ran back to their vehicles to take cover. SWAT, along with crisis negotiators, K-9s and Tempe Police, were called to assist.

The driver reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to identify the suspect.

