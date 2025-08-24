Tempe child in critical condition after being removed from water
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the water on Sunday.
What we know:
The Aug. 24 incident happened near Rural and Baseline roads, the Tempe Police Department said.
The child is in critical condition.
Map of the area where the incident happened
What we don't know:
Tempe Police did not identify the child, say what type of body of water the child was pulled from, or how long the child might've been in the water.
RELATED: Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition