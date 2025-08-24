Tempe child in critical condition after being removed from water

The Brief A child in Tempe is in critical condition after being removed from an unknown body of water on Sunday. Police have released limited details about what happened, but said the incident occurred near Rural and Baseline roads on Aug. 24.



A Tempe child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the water on Sunday.

What we know:

The Aug. 24 incident happened near Rural and Baseline roads, the Tempe Police Department said.

The child is in critical condition.

Map of the area where the incident happened

What we don't know:

Tempe Police did not identify the child, say what type of body of water the child was pulled from, or how long the child might've been in the water.

RELATED: Buckeye boy pulled from pool during family gathering in critical condition